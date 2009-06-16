Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
wooden cube on a white table with text eidl. concept of business, financial, investment, economy. copy space on left for you design, gray background. EIDL - short for Economic Injury Disaster Loan
Formats
4983 × 2803 pixels • 16.6 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG