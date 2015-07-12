Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wooden case or box with one alone wine bottles close up. red wine bottle lie on wooden table. Closeup of red wine bottles in wood crates. wine bottles lying in wooden box with straw.
Formats
5843 × 3900 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG