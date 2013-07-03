Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A wooden boat with oars floating on the water surface of a pond in sunny summer weather. The banks are covered with green grass. Moscow, Patriarch's Ponds, Russia.
Edit
Emerald pool with orange canoe and green canoe beside forest river.
Scenic view of old rowing boats for hire in a dutch canal
vacation bicycles ride to park
Wall stone mable pool
fishing boats harbor quay drydock
Reflection of real view in hungary

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143849571

Item ID: 2143849571

A wooden boat with oars floating on the water surface of a pond in sunny summer weather. The banks are covered with green grass. Moscow, Patriarch's Ponds, Russia.

Formats

  • 5930 × 3944 pixels • 19.8 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

SM-BG