Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A wooden boat with oars floating on the water surface of a pond in sunny summer weather. The banks are covered with green grass. Moscow, Patriarch's Ponds, Russia.
Formats
5930 × 3944 pixels • 19.8 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG