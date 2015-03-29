Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
wooden blocks on string to help children focus their attention while studying in class teachers give to students that have learning disorders like adhd
Photo Formats
2775 × 1850 pixels • 9.3 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.