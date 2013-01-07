Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wood texture background with abstract high resolution. Natural pattern for background. Wood wall and floor. Texture, surface, wallpaper, design, interior design
Formats
4715 × 3546 pixels • 15.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 752 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG