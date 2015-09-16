Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wood is a porous and fibrous structural tissue found in the stems and roots of trees and other woody plants. ... Wood has been used for thousands of years for fuel, as a construction material, for mak
Edit
stacked logs textured wooden rustic background
Wall made of tree roots
Firewood and logs are in one heap. Chopped wood as a solid fuel. Round oak beams. Concept: harvesting firewood for the winter.
felling of the forest
Woods
Pile of freshly cut lumber
White in black and black in white cross sections through firewood logs symbolizing positives and negatives

See more

1531946630

See more

1531946630

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2117647340

Item ID: 2117647340

Wood is a porous and fibrous structural tissue found in the stems and roots of trees and other woody plants. ... Wood has been used for thousands of years for fuel, as a construction material, for mak

Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

usproductions

usproductions