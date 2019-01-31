Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wood is a porous and fibrous structural tissue found in the stems and roots of trees and other woody plants. ... Wood has been used for thousands of years for fuel, as a construction material, for mak
Edit
Old rural wooden wall, detailed plank texture. Natural wooden building structure background.
Old wooden background or texture
old wood texture background
Old rural wooden wall, detailed plank photo texture. Natural wooden building structure background.
wood texture. background old panels
Vintage white wooden background
wood texture

See more

163098071

See more

163098071

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2117646344

Item ID: 2117646344

Wood is a porous and fibrous structural tissue found in the stems and roots of trees and other woody plants. ... Wood has been used for thousands of years for fuel, as a construction material, for mak

Formats

  • 3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

usproductions

usproductions