Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Wood cross on fall mountain plateau. Four shots composite picture. Jaremche-Town outskirts, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

17404288

Stock Photo ID: 17404288

Wood cross on fall mountain plateau. Four shots composite picture. Jaremche-Town outskirts, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine.

Photo Formats

  • 7998 × 3103 pixels • 26.7 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 388 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 194 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Landscape Nature Photo

Landscape Nature Photo

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.