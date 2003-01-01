Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wonderful spaniel sitting near white box with small cake decorated with fruits and candle, licking, showing tongue at white brick wall with silver sparkling stars. Celebration, pet birthday, pet love.
Formats
3138 × 2092 pixels • 10.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG