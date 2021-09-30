Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088062074
Women's hands wrap a gift in craft paper. gift boxes for birthdays, Valentine's Day, New Year or Christmas
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventanniversarybirthdaybirthday presentbowboxcardboardcardboard boxchristmaschristmas papercongratulationcopy spacecozycraftdecemberecoeventfamilyfemalefestivegiftgift boxgivinggreetinghandhandmadeholidayholidaysmother's daynew yearpackagepackagingpaperpeoplepresentribbonrolled upshoppingsurprisetied bowvalentinevalentines daywinterwomanwomenwrapwrapping paperxmas
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist