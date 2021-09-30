Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086310179
Women's hands carefully cultivate, check the soil before planting new seedlings in the spring, the hands of a farmer on the black ground close-up.
a
By africa_pink
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundblackbotanycarecloseupconceptcultivateddigdirtdirtyearthecologyfarmfarmingfemalefertilefertilizerfieldgardengardenergardeninggirlgroundgrowinggrowthhandholdinghumuslandlifelifestylelovemudnaturalnatureorganicoutdoorpeopleplantprepareprotectionruralseedingseedlingskinsoilspringwetwoman
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist