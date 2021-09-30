Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082412774
Women's fitness boxing workout in the gym. The blonde sportswoman, under the guidance of a trainer, performs blows on a punching bag.
Minsk, Belarus
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityadultaggressionamateurattackattractivebattlebeautifulblondbodyboxingbraids africanbravecaucasiancoachdefenseexercisefemalefightfistfitnessfunglovesgymhairstylehandhappyhealthy lifestylelifestylemodernpeoplepersonportraitprettypunchpunching bagringslimsparringsportsportive womanstrongtogethertrainertrainingwhitewomanwomenworkoutyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist