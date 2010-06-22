Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Women's Diversity, Girl Power, Femininity Concept. Group Of Three Happy Young Women Holding Cellular
three young beautiful girlfriends at sea
Four gorgeous young girls relaxing by the ocean during a hot summers day in Malta in their bikinis.
Three beautiful Sisters together
three young beautiful girlfriends at sea
Young friends spending time outdoors on a weekend getaway
Beautiful student girls during phone call
Female friends enjoying a sunny day by the lake

See more

1557529718

See more

1557529718

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124038141

Item ID: 2124038141

Women's Diversity, Girl Power, Femininity Concept. Group Of Three Happy Young Women Holding Cellular

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hector Pertuz

Hector Pertuz