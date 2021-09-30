Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084395378
A woman's hand takes a glass of red wine over a lighted candle. Black and white photograph.
Novi Sad, Serbia
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artartisticattractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautyblack and whitecandlecaucasiancelebrationchristchristianchristianitycloseupcrosscrucifixdrinks menuelegantfaithfemalefemale partyfestivefriendshipglassglass of winehandhappinessholdingholidayhumanlovepeoplepersonprayprayerredred winereligionreligiousromanticsoulspiritualsuccesssymboltogethertogethernesswhitewinewomanwomen
Categories: The Arts, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist