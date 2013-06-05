Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A woman's cellulite leg and a fat belly with folds. Experience the treatment of fat thighs and belly. Overweight liposuction. place for text.
Cropped image side view of beautiful young woman 20s wearing white brassiere underwear with strong sports body standing posing hold hands on legs isolated on pastel pink background, studio portrait
Cropped image side view of alluring seductive young woman wearing white underwear with fit sexy body standing posing hold hand on hips legs isolated on pastel pink colour background, studio portrait
Cropped image side view of sexy young brunette woman 20s in white underwear posing applying moisturizer body cream from container isolated on pastel pink colour wall background, studio portrait
Cropped image side view of beautiful fitness young woman 20s in white underwear with sexy body posing hold razor removing hair procedure isolated on pastel pink colour background, studio portrait
Japanese women's arms, beauty image
Fit and healthy. Beautiful female body on pink background. Beauty, cosmetics, spa, depilation, diet and treatment, fitness concept. Fit and sportive, sensual body with well-kept skin in underwear.
Fit and healthy. Beautiful female body on pink background. Beauty, cosmetics, spa, depilation, diet and treatment, fitness concept. Fit and sportive, sensual body with well-kept skin in underwear.

See more

1923769799

See more

1923769799

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122914299

Item ID: 2122914299

A woman's cellulite leg and a fat belly with folds. Experience the treatment of fat thighs and belly. Overweight liposuction. place for text.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6600 × 4000 pixels • 22 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 606 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 303 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Viktoria Ostroushko

Viktoria Ostroushko