Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094480922
Woman Using Hand Sanitizer and Face mask in a Restaurant. Young person following new normal sanitary and hygiene protocols for eating in a diner
N
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovantibacterialantisepticapplyingcarecarefulcautiouscleaningcleansercontagioncontaminationcorona viruscovid-19dinerdisinfectantdisinfectingdispenserepidemicface maskgelgermhandshealthhealthyhygienemedicalmedical masknew normaloutbreakpandemicpersonpreventingpreventionpreventiveprotectionprotectivepublic placerestaurantrubbingsafetysanitarysanitizersanitizingskinsurgical maskusingviralviruswashwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist