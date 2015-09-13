Images

Woman taking photo of fresh, raw, sliced vegetables on the plate with smartphone. Food blogger using phone to capture meal. Lifestyle trend - posting and sharing food pictures on social media.
Woman hands makes phone food photo of lunch or dinner with creamy pumpkin soup dip squash on wooden board with vegetables. Photography for social networks post. Raw, vegan, vegetarian food
Woman hands take food of photo with phone of Buddha Bowl with vegetables. Smartphone photography for social network post. Top view. Raw, vegan, vegetarian healthy food
Woman hands makes phone food photo of lunch or dinner with creamy pumpkin soup dip squash on wooden board with vegetables. Photography for social networks post. Raw, vegan, vegetarian food
Smartphone food photography. Woman hands take phone photo. Ramen noodle soup with egg, corn and meat in bowl. Asian Thai traditional authentic food with vegetables served in cafe or restaurant
Photographing food concept - woman takes picture of pasta with eggplants, tomato, cheese, arugula and salad
Smartphone photography of food. Woman hands holds mobile phone and take or make beautiful trendy food photo for social networks or blogging. Buddha bowl with avocado.
Girl photographs shrimps prepared for frying on a black glass plate, slices of lemon

1587587158

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

2137984315

Item ID: 2137984315

Woman taking photo of fresh, raw, sliced vegetables on the plate with smartphone. Food blogger using phone to capture meal. Lifestyle trend - posting and sharing food pictures on social media.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pinkyone

Pinkyone