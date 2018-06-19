Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman taking an online educational course, wearing headset and writing in a planner while listening to a lesson
Web-based Education Concept. Positive female teen schoolgirl in headphones writing in notebook during online lecture on laptop. Cool girl doing homework and listening to webinar sitting at desk
Business talk. Happy woman with laptop and phone, working in office, free space
Fashion designer working on her designs in the studio. Responding on business e-mail. Beautiful young woman working using computer and smiling in workshop
woman use phone and computer work at home
Asian business woman using credit card shopping online working in coffee shop cafe with laptop smile and happy face concept success work
Distance Learning. Cute little home schooler girl having video lesson with laptop in kitchen, studying with computer during coronavirus quarantine, enjoying online education, waving hand at camera
Portrait of positive young businesswoman working on laptop and talking on phone in cafe

See more

1187827363

See more

1187827363

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128664843

Item ID: 2128664843

Woman taking an online educational course, wearing headset and writing in a planner while listening to a lesson

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Impact Photography

Impact Photography