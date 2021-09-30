Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094480919
Woman Taking off Her Medical Mask in a Restaurant. Customer wearing protective surgical mask removing it to eat lunch.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovbistrobreakfastbrunchbusinesscafeteriacarecarefulcautioncautiousclientcompany policycontagious diseasecorona viruscovid-19customerdatedinereatepidemicface maskgirlfriendhealthillnesslifestylelunchmandatorymedical masknew normaloffpandemicpersonpolicypreventingpreventionpreventiveprotectionprotectivepublic placeregulationremovingrestaurantrulesicknesssocialsurgical masktabletakingwaitingwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist