Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The woman takes a wellness bath filled with milk. The buds of blue flowers float on the surface. Relaxing and anti-aging treatments
Woman restful while having a head massage therapy in spa
Beautiful young woman lying in spa salon with flowers close up
Princess. Young beautiful pretty woman posing in long evening luxury dress on a sunny summer day. Vogue style fashion sensual portrait
Happy relax woman in spa salon lying on the massage desk
Japanese massage with bamboo sticks in the spa salon
Spa, salon, back.
romantic portrait of beautiful woman on the lavender field

See more

403297936

See more

403297936

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132112961

Item ID: 2132112961

The woman takes a wellness bath filled with milk. The buds of blue flowers float on the surface. Relaxing and anti-aging treatments

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evgeniya Sheydt

Evgeniya Sheydt