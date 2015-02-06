Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The woman takes a wellness bath filled with milk with copy space. The buds of blue flowers float on the surface. Relaxing and anti-aging treatments
beautiful blonde with the art make-up holding a bouquet of lilacs
Young beautiful woman playing music outdoors
Spa beauty model girl bathing in milk bath, spa and skin care concept. Beauty young Woman with perfect slim body and soft skin, in flower wreath relaxing in milk bath. romantic atmosphere.
portrait of woman relaxing on the bedroom
Little boy sleeping in bed
Pretty brunette looking at camera and lying on bed at home
Girl in flower

See more

198120725

See more

198120725

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132112957

Item ID: 2132112957

The woman takes a wellness bath filled with milk with copy space. The buds of blue flowers float on the surface. Relaxing and anti-aging treatments

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4096 pixels • 20 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evgeniya Sheydt

Evgeniya Sheydt