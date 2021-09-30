Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095539616
Woman is surprised and excited after opening received gift box. Happy man is making christmas gift to his beloved woman. Concept of holidays, romance, surprise. Holiday miracle
UKRAINE
m
By mpohodzhay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
affectionbowboxcelebratecelebrationcheerfulchristmascolorfulcoupledecemberdecoratione-commerceeveningfamilyfemalefestivefungifthappinesshappyholidayhomehousejoyjoyfullifelifestylelovemanmerrynew yearnightnoelonline shoppingpresentromancesantaseasonshinysmilesurprisesweettogethertraditionalwinterwishwomanxmasyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist