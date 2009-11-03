Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman smile broken arm after accident wear arm splint for treatment she play skateboard skating accident sport extreme, happy Asian female sling support hand isolated on white background, copy space
Beautiful young business woman sitting in black armchairs in front of white studio background, photo with copy space on the left side of the image
Businesswoman sitting on the chair and looking at the camera/ copyspace
happy business woman sitting on the floor using a laptop computer
pleasant looking asian business woman sitting with a laptop
Young serious thoughtful business woman
An Asian beauty white-collar
Young serious thoughtful business woman

See more

508971655

See more

508971655

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660821

Item ID: 2124660821

Woman smile broken arm after accident wear arm splint for treatment she play skateboard skating accident sport extreme, happy Asian female sling support hand isolated on white background, copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri