Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A woman sits on the toilet bowl in the bathroom, and she takes off her panties in the bathroom. She had a stomachache and was dissatisfied with constipation, diarrhea, food poisoning, health and medic
Formats
6168 × 4088 pixels • 20.6 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG