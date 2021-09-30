Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091350812
Woman is Sewing of shopping bags instead of plastic bags. DIY Reusable mesh shopper. Handmake of Eco bags for shopping in grocery store. Fresh fruits. Eco-friendly shopping. Zero waste. Plastic-free
J
By JasminkaM
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bagbuycabbageconceptdilldiyecoeco bageco friendlyecologicalecologyfemalefoodfreefreshfruitfruitsgreengroceryguidehandhandmadehealthyherbshomehomemademandarinmarketmeshnaturalno plasticorangeorganicpackageparsleyrawrecyclereusablereusesewsewingsewing machineshopshopperstoresustainabletop viewveganwomanzero waste
Categories: Technology, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist