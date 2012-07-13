Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman scuba diving under crystal clear water with tank equipment, fins, snorkel, regulator, vest and pressure gauge having fun while exercising
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2592 × 1944 pixels • 8.6 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG