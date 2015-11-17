Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A woman running the Race For the Cure for breast cancer stops to hydrate herself with bottled water. Isolated on white.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3711 × 2643 pixels • 12.4 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 712 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 356 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.