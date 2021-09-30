Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090448952
Woman receiving anti-ageing facial massage in spa salon relax. Wellness body skin care face beauty treatment. Black background
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
i
By ivandan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableanti-agingbeautifulblack backgroundbliss bodybodybody carebody womancaucasiancleaningcosmeticcosmeticianenjoymentessential oileyeeyesfacefacialfemalehandharmonyheadhealthindoorlifestylemaskmassagemedicalmedicinepamperingpleasureprofessionalrelaxationrelaxation womanrestrestingsalonskinskin careslow motionsoftnessspatattootechnologytherapy womantreatmentwell-beingwomanwrinkleyoung
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist