Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088557497
Woman in protective medical masks helps men harvests potatoes on farm field
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityafricanamericanbedbotanyboxcaucasiancovidcratescultivationepidemiceuropeanfarmfarmersfarmingfemalefieldfoodfreshgardengardeningharvesthealthyherbsholdingmalemanmasksmedicalnatureoccupationorganicpandemicplantplantationpotatoesprotectiveruralseasonspanishsummersunnythreevegetablesviruswomanworkers
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist