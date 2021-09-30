Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100157567
Woman in protective mask and gloves cleaning up table with alcohol to prepare to open coffee shop or restaurant after coronavirus or covid-19 unlock for customer as new normal lifestyle
K
By KomootP
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholantibacterialapronasianbusinesscafecarecleancleanercoffee shopcoronaviruscovidcovid-19customergloveshealthhomehousehouseholdhousekeepinghouseworkhygieneindoorslifestylemasknew normalopenpandemicpeoplepreparepreventprotectreopenrestaurantsafetysanitizeserviceshopspraystoretableunlockwaitresswashwipewomanworkworker
Categories: Business/Finance, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist