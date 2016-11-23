Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman massaging face skin with moisturizing mask with brush wearing blue bow on head looking at camera. Talking care of yourself and skin. Youth extension - anti age. Home beauty makeup procedures.
Female patient checking result of new sealant placement, cosmetic dentistry
Close-up image of woman applying face mask.
Portrait of young nurse wearing a protection surgical face mask
A young woman poses in an operation theater fully dressed as a theater nurse with a face mask and green sterile medical work clothing.
Medical mask in doctors hand in green suit on the smooth yellow background. Medical concept.
Female surgeon at an operating room wearing facemask and hat
A young woman poses in an operation theater fully dressed as a theater nurse with a face mask and green sterile medical work clothing.

See more

629211353

See more

629211353

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124367433

Item ID: 2124367433

Woman massaging face skin with moisturizing mask with brush wearing blue bow on head looking at camera. Talking care of yourself and skin. Youth extension - anti age. Home beauty makeup procedures.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4528 × 3019 pixels • 15.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lia_Russy

Lia_Russy