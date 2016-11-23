Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman massaging face skin with moisturizing mask with brush wearing blue bow on head looking at camera. Talking care of yourself and skin. Youth extension - anti age. Home beauty makeup procedures.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4528 × 3019 pixels • 15.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG