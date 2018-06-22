Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman lying on a pile of books, she is a student, she is studying online. The concept of online learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak to prevent an outbreak in the classroom.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6133 × 4089 pixels • 20.4 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG