Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman lying in bed turning off an alarm clock in the morning at 5am. Hand turns off the alarm clock waking up at morning, girl turns off the alarm clock waking up in the morning from a call.
Beautiful young woman sleeping while lying in bed comfortably and blissfully Sunbeam dawn on her face
Side view of Surprised Lovely couple sleeping together in bed with alarm clock
Pretty young woman sleeping in bed with alarm clock in foreground
A woman lying on a bed with her hand on the bell of the nearby alarm clock to cease its ringing.
Beautiful young woman sleeping in bed.
Annoyed brunette in her bed awakened by an alarm
Content calm woman lying on her bed under the cover smiling at camera

See more

159894560

See more

159894560

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133013113

Item ID: 2133013113

Woman lying in bed turning off an alarm clock in the morning at 5am. Hand turns off the alarm clock waking up at morning, girl turns off the alarm clock waking up in the morning from a call.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5004 × 3336 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photoroyalty

Photoroyalty