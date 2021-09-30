Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085026428
A woman looks at a computer screen through perforated glasses with holes to improve vision in astigmatism and keratoconus
G
By Garna Zarina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
astigmatismblackclaritycomputercorrectioneyeeye-weareyeglasseseyeseyesighteyewearfashionframeglasseshealthholeholesimprovementkeratoconuslensmedicalmedicinemodernmonitormyopiaobjectophthalmologyopticalperforatedperforationpinholeplasticprotectionscreenseesightsunglassestrainingtreatmentviewvisionwhitewoman
Categories: Technology, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist