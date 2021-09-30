Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081518522
Woman leg rolling sports ball for prevention and treatment of flat feet closeup
H
By H_Ko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activealternativeathleteballbarebodycarecloseupconceptdisorderequipmentexercisefasciafeetfitnessflatfootgymhealthhealthcarehealthyhomeinjuryjointlegligamentmassagemedicalmedicinemotivationmovementmusclepreventionrecoveryrehabrehabilitationrelaxreleaserollsportstimulationstretchingsupporttensiontherapeutictherapytrainingtraumatreatmentworkout
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist