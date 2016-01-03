Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman in knitted wool sweater drinks tea a cup, relax at home in winter day. Health care, authenticity, sense of balance and calmness. Fresh air.
Businesswoman working on tablet computer sitting at home and managing her business via home office during Coronavirus or Covid-19 quarantine, a dog in the background
Summer travel,hipster travel are Waiting for the train at the platform of railway station. travel concept.
Attractive blonde in front of her car broken down car, assistance concept. Upset woman emotionally reacting on overheated car standing on the roadside with the open hood
Relaxing at the living room and using digital tablet at home
A woman sits on a windowsill with a cat and reads a book in a medical mask. rest at home, vacation, quarantine. girl dreams, looks up, thought. better at home comfortable, sweet, homely rest. isolated
Happy woman using lap top while sitting at airport lounge.
Young sensual skater girl dressed in shorts and t-shirt sitting on the embankment during beautiful sunset.

See more

1156194379

See more

1156194379

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127432002

Item ID: 2127432002

Woman in knitted wool sweater drinks tea a cup, relax at home in winter day. Health care, authenticity, sense of balance and calmness. Fresh air.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Yurlov

Andrey Yurlov