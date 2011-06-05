Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman holding a perfumes bottle. Womans with perfum bottle. Beautiful girl using perfume. Woman with bottle of perfume. Woman presents perfumes fragrance.
Luxurious African American model with a jewelry stone in her hands. Woman with a diamond. luxury black ckin girl.
Woman sprays perfume on her neck
Orange drink
Selective focus of lipstick Style redhead women with sunglasses
Fragrant perfume in the hand of a beautiful woman with bright makeup
Doctor with protective goggles and stethoscope on her workspace
woman applying red lipstick looking in the mirror

See more

10181491

See more

10181491

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128118177

Item ID: 2128118177

Woman holding a perfumes bottle. Womans with perfum bottle. Beautiful girl using perfume. Woman with bottle of perfume. Woman presents perfumes fragrance.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3638 × 2241 pixels • 12.1 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 616 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

Body Stock