Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094480916
Woman Holding a Pasture Over the Injected Arm in Vaccination Center . Young person waiting for 15 minutes after taking anti-viral jab
N
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovadhesive bandageadultanti-viralantibodiesarmband aidboostercarecentercoronaviruscovid-19diseasedosedrugepidemicface maskfluflu jabhealthhospitalillnessimmunityimmunizationimmunizedinfectioninfectiousinfluenzainoculationmedical maskoutbreakpandemicpatientpersonplasterpreventionprotectionshotsicknesssurgical maskthirdtreatmentvaccinatedvaccinationvaccineviralviruswaitwomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist