Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103060701
Woman Having a Cold Taking anti-viral Drug Treatment. Sick person feeling unwell deciding if to take pills or not
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anti-pyreticantiviralbadblanketcapsulechillscoldcontagioncoronaviruscurediseasedosedoubtdrugfeverflufreezingglasshealth carehomeillillnessinfectedinfectionkitchenmedicalmedicinepainkillerpatientpersonpharmaceuticalpillsproblemquarantineremedyshiveringsicksick leavesicknesssufferingsymptomtakingthinkingtreatmentunhealthyunwellviralviruswaterwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist