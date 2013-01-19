Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Woman hand holding daily sanitary napkins on white background and pearl pastel confetti sparkles with copy space. Creative female healthcare concept top view flat lay for your blog, text or design

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1482950192

Stock Photo ID: 1482950192

Woman hand holding daily sanitary napkins on white background and pearl pastel confetti sparkles with copy space. Creative female healthcare concept top view flat lay for your blog, text or design

Photo Formats

  • 3448 × 5172 pixels • 11.5 × 17.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

dvoevnore

dvoevnore