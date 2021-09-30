Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088064678
Woman in green coat enjoying panoramic view of Porto skyline, old town with traditional colorful houses and churches. Portugal.
Related keywords
architecturebeautifulblondebuildingscathedralcenterchurchcitycity centercity tripcityscapecloudscoatcolorfulconstructiondowntownenjoyingeuropeeuropeanfamousgreenheritagehistorichistoricalhistoryhouseslandscapelookingmediterraneanold townoportopanoramapanoramicpicturesqueportoportugalportugueseroofsskyskylinetilestourismtowntraditionaltraveltravel destinationurbanviewvintagewoman
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
