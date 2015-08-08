Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A woman is given beauty injections, a filler is injected into the wrinkles of the skin of the neck. close-up injections filling with filler circles of venus on the neck. real procedure
Young woman having hyaluron fillers done on her neckline.
Cosmetologist making lips microblading procedure for girl using tattoo machine and pink pigment. Beautician applying permanent makeup on woman lips. Beauty industry concept. Client's face closeup.
Dental treatment at the dentist.
Face Skin Cleaning
Close-up detail of beautician doctor hand in blue rubber protective gloves make blackhead spot pimples removal procedure for young adult female patient. Woman facial cleansing and skin care concept
Cosmetic treatment with injection in a clinic
Cosmetic treatment with injection in a clinic

See more

321994439

See more

321994439

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133492193

Item ID: 2133492193

A woman is given beauty injections, a filler is injected into the wrinkles of the skin of the neck. close-up injections filling with filler circles of venus on the neck. real procedure

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5512 × 3674 pixels • 18.4 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T

Tanya Dol