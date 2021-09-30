Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092966210
A woman enjoying a hot spring trip
Japan
T
By T.TATSU
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1 person20s30saloneasiansback viewbathbath timebathingbathroombathtubclimbingcopy spacecutefungirls' triphealinghealthhinoki bathhinoki bathsholidayhot spring tripshot springshot waterindoor bathjapanjapaneselifestylenatural hot springopen-airopen-air bathspeopleportraitsrefreshmentrelaxingroom bathsryokansightseeingsightseeing spotspatraveltraveling aloneupper bodywarmwaterwinterwith stall bathswomenyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist