Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098978900
Woman engineer and builder in hard hat and uniform of workwear isolated on white background with copy space. Close-up portrait
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectattractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautybuildbuilderbuildingbusinessbusinesswomanconceptconstructioncontractorengineerfemaleforemangirlhandhappyhardhardhathathelmetindustrialindustryisolatedjobladymechanicoccupationpersonportraitprofessionprofessionalprotectiverepairsafetyservicesmilestafftechnicaluniformwhitewomanworkworkeryoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist