Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091178579
woman eats a piece of fruit in front of the ocean. Concept of wellness and healthy eating. Vegans and vegetarians.
Spain
D
By Dapetrus
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractivebackgroundbeachbeautifulbeautyblueblurry backgroundscaucasianconceptcopy spacefemalefruitfungirlhappyhealthyhealthy foodholidayhorizontaljoylifestylelove herselfpeoplepicnicpieceportraitrelaxsandseaseascapeseashoreself lovesmilesummersunsunbathesunglassessunnytannedtraveltropicalvacationvegetarianvitaminwarmwaterwellbeingwhitewomanyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist