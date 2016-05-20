Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman drinking water after fitness workout session at home. Staying healthy and hydrated while being active
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2477 × 3302 pixels • 8.3 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG