Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103060698
Woman Drinking Cup of Tea in the Kitchen. Adult person enjoying and relaxing with homeopathic remedy
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antioxidantbeverageblack teabreakfastcarecoldcuredeliciousdomesticdrinkenglishflufreshfruit teagingergreen teahappyhealthherbalhibiscusholdinghomehomeopathichomeopathyhotillillnessinfusionkitchenliquidmedicinemintmorningmugnaturalorganicpersonrecoveredrecoveryrelaxationremedysicksicknesssmilingtea bagtreatmentviralviruswarmwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist