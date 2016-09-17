Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman drinking coffee on the terrace on a sunny Spring day. Girl enjoys nature and fresh air in a plaid. Spring style.
Beautiful girl in the sunset
Female traveler stands and looking at map of the city on the background of modern residential quarter of Krakow and Vistula River. Wawel castle. Poland.
Woman hangs laundry on the balcony, attaches clothespins - Sideview
Young woman sits on a horse in the mountains at sunset in summer. Active holiday in the mountains on vacation.
A beautiful asian woman using mobile phone while sitting by the river with mountains and nature background
Girl with a wineglass at the Como lake, Italy
A little girl in the forest plans her hiking route along the shore of a mountain lake Ledro in the Alps. Family Vacation at Forest Camping.

See more

1640119132

See more

1640119132

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127433646

Item ID: 2127433646

Woman drinking coffee on the terrace on a sunny Spring day. Girl enjoys nature and fresh air in a plaid. Spring style.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4896 × 3264 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Yurlov

Andrey Yurlov