Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman drinking coffee and looking at the window with her smartphone at the hands while spending time at home
Beautiful young brunette with turban posing beside a vintage tv
happy young asian woman vlogging in front of packages shelf at her house
beautiful pregnant woman in the winter house with Christmas tree. , Smiling Woman Celebrating Christmas or New Year. Christmas Tree Decoration.Family
Happy female photographer processing images on laptop indoor
Young smiling girl testing professional cameras indoor
Young smiling woman working with two professional photocameras
Photographer woman adjusts equipment flash, camera and softbox in the interior photo studio

See more

437903119

See more

437903119

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133540257

Item ID: 2133540257

Woman drinking coffee and looking at the window with her smartphone at the hands while spending time at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olena Yakobchuk

Olena Yakobchuk