Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102226877
woman in a dressing gown from the back on an isolated white background. Shot in the Studio in full growth.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1adultadvertisingattractivebackgroundbathbathrobebeautifulbeautybodybrunettecarecasualcaucasiancloseupcomfortcomfortabledressfashionfemalefreshfreshnessgirlhappyhealthhygieneisolatedladylifestylemanmodelmorningnaturalonepeoplepersonportraitposingprettyrussianshowerslimsmilestudiostylewatchwellnesswhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist